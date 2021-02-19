American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

Vice-President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has got off the ground her modelling career as she posed for Proenza Schouler after the young talent was scouted by the IMG Models.

Stepdaughter of American Vice-President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff, has high ambitions in the fashion world as the budding star has made a debut as a model for Proenza Schouler.

The women's wear and accessories brand posted her pictures on their Instagram page with her showcasing their collection. Signed by IMG Models on the heels of the 2021 presidential inauguration, the 21-year-old appeared in the designer’s new campaign, flaunting a tuxedo suit and her iconic glasses.





The second shot shows her posing rocking a turtleneck and leather jacket along with a quilt bag.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine captioned her photographs in minimal makeup: "Ella Emhoff, @VP @KamalaHarris’s stepdaughter, was signed by @imgmodels not long after the Inauguration, and this cameo appearance at @proenzaschouler is her #NYFW coming out."





The mother of aspiring fashion designer, Kersten Emhoff, also expressed her joy while sharing the snap. She called herself a "proud mama."





Ella was noticed when she attended the Presidential inauguration dressed in a Miu Miu coat with oversized collar and chunky boots.

Ella said she had not planned to enter the fashion world. She found it ‘intimidating and scary’ to step into this world which is ‘hyper-focused on you and the body.’

Being excited for the new venture, she had to convince her dad, stepmother, and mother Kerstin Emhoff as according to her, "They were a little protective of me."

Seeing her interest in the field, they cheered her up with their consent. “I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that,” she added.