Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

American VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff debuts in fashion world

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Vice-President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has got off the ground her modelling career as she posed for Proenza Schouler after the young talent was scouted by the IMG Models.

Stepdaughter of American Vice-President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff, has high ambitions in the fashion world as the budding star has made a debut as a model for Proenza Schouler.

The women's wear and accessories brand posted her pictures on their Instagram page with her showcasing their collection. Signed by IMG Models on the heels of the 2021 presidential inauguration, the 21-year-old appeared in the designer’s new campaign, flaunting a tuxedo suit and her iconic glasses.


The second shot shows her posing rocking a turtleneck and leather jacket along with a quilt bag.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine captioned her photographs in minimal makeup: "Ella Emhoff, @VP @KamalaHarris’s stepdaughter, was signed by @imgmodels not long after the Inauguration, and this cameo appearance at @proenzaschouler is her #NYFW coming out."


The mother of aspiring fashion designer, Kersten Emhoff, also expressed her joy while sharing the snap. She called herself a "proud mama."


Ella was noticed when she attended the Presidential inauguration dressed in a Miu Miu coat with oversized collar and chunky boots.

Ella said she had not planned to enter the fashion world. She found it ‘intimidating and scary’ to step into this world which is ‘hyper-focused on you and the body.’

Being excited for the new venture, she had to convince her dad, stepmother, and mother Kerstin Emhoff as according to her, "They were a little protective of me."

Seeing her interest in the field, they cheered her up with their consent. “I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement

Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement
Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man

Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man
Scotland's showman Craig Ferguson expresses joy over being 29 years sober

Scotland's showman Craig Ferguson expresses joy over being 29 years sober
Salma Hayek breaks silence on allegations about her relationship with François Pinault

Salma Hayek breaks silence on allegations about her relationship with François Pinault
Mahira Khan recreates 'pawri ho rahi hai' viral video

Mahira Khan recreates 'pawri ho rahi hai' viral video

Demi Lovato sheds light on her overdose side effects: ‘I have blind spots’

Demi Lovato sheds light on her overdose side effects: ‘I have blind spots’
'Ertugrul' actor teases fans about a new project

'Ertugrul' actor teases fans about a new project

Kim Kardashian sets parenting arrangements as Kanye West moves out

Kim Kardashian sets parenting arrangements as Kanye West moves out
Like mother, like daughter: North West gets glammed up with Kim Kardashian

Like mother, like daughter: North West gets glammed up with Kim Kardashian
BTS' Jungkook debuts composing skills for 'Film Out' OST track

BTS' Jungkook debuts composing skills for 'Film Out' OST track
Dwayne Johnson open to idea of running for president

Dwayne Johnson open to idea of running for president
Sources reveal the real reason Prince Harry’s patronages were stripped: report

Sources reveal the real reason Prince Harry’s patronages were stripped: report

Latest

view all