Katie Price pulls out of Ex On The Beach after postponement

Katie Price, former glamour model, has quit 'Ex On The Beach' weeks after agreeing to star in the romance show.

The famous TV personality said yes to MTV show Ex On The Beach in January but after filming was postponed by four months she stepped down.



,The mum-of-five could have earned her a huge pay day but the star told bosses she can no longer appear.

The former model's rep confirmed: "Katie has commitments in the UK and is certainly focused on a super exciting year ahead."

The show was due to start in the next few months but now won't begin until late summer. Katie has other commitments at the time and that means she can't take part in the series.