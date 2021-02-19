Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 19 2021
Justin and Hailey Bieber sell their Beverly Hills mansion at a loss

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $7,955,000 - over half-a-million less than they bought the property for, according reports.

The Canadian singer seemingly was in hurry to get rid of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode, which he sold for $7,955,000 - over half-a-million less than he bought the property for, according reports.

The couple sold the 6,132-square-foot home on Thursday for $7.955 million, taking a loss of $545,000 after purchasing the home for $8.5 million in 2018.

Last year in October, the Yummy singer posted photos on Instagram offering to take bids directly on the social media platform as he had tired of the home.

They spent nearly $26 million last fall on an 11,000 square feet mansion with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in the chic Beverly Park community of Los Angeles. 

The spacious new mansion includes a pool with infinity edges, enough lawn for a soccer field and a tennis court.  

Justin and Hailey Bieber's new palace is located in Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

