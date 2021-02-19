‘The Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52

‘Fat Boys’: Prince Markie Dee passes away at age of 52

US rapper, songwriter and producer Mark Anthony Morales, better known by the stage name Prince Markie Dee, has passed away at the age of 52.



The death news was confirmed by Morales longtime friend and colleague Louis Gregory on social media.

Gregory took to Twitter and said, “Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends.”

He further said, “My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Morales was among the pioneers of hip-hop group The Fat Boys in mid 80s.