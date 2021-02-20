Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day virtual gig breaks TikTok record

Justin Bieber's Valentine’s Day livestream concert has broken a new TikTok record, giving new surge to his 2013 album, 'Journals'

The virtual gig, which took place last Sunday on (Feb, 14), marked Bieber’s first-ever performance of songs from his 2013 digital-only compilation album.



TikTok’s first-ever full-length single-artist live performance drew around five million unique views over two broadcasts, making it the most-viewed single-artist livestream in TikTok history.

After his Valentine’s Day performance, The Canadian singer’s TikTok followers increased by 700,000 to over 20 million.



Hailey Bieber's sweetheart's amazing virtual performance also caused a resurgence in the popularity of his 2013 album ‘Journals’, pushing it past three billion streams.

Justin also gushed over his beautiful wife Hailey Bieber as he shared a new clip of the model on his Instagram on Friday and wrote along side it: 'The sweetest girl known to mankind.'

