All-smiles Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for successful debut of Young Rock

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who is on cloud nine over the successful premiere of his life story drama ‘Young Rock,’ thanked his fans who tuned in for the NBC show last Tuesday.

Taking to the social media, the celebrated actor feted the promising start of his life story drama series - an NBC sitcom, co-created by Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan.



The Young Rock drama details his early life in three stages when he was financially distressed. His character was played by three actors - Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu.

In the premiere, titled “Working the Gimmick,” the three stages were displayed by Adrian Groulx who played a 10-year-old Johnson. Bradley Constant played 15-year-old Johnson, who is behind his school crush. In the third storyline, Uli Latukefu performed an 18-year-old Johnson who is a Miami university student.

These three storylines have been weaved into by the narrative of Johnson himself, who is seen running for the US presidency in 2032. In order to win his voters’ confidence, he tells them who he is really.

Expressing his joy over the success of the premiere in response to a fan’s tweet, the actor thanked his fans and families that tuned in for the show.

Sharing the Rotten Tomato ranking for his series, he said, “Thank you critics so much for enjoying @NBCs #YoungRock Tomato.”



“I’m happy we found a way to turn yesterday’s family drama and headlines into today’s lessons & punchlines.”

The hit premiere was watched by five million viewers. The show managed to grab rave reviews from the critics.

The jubilant actor also thanked the US troops and their families stationed overseas.



