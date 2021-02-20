‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993

'The Simpsons' accurately predicted Senator Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis excursion to Cancun

The Simpsons seems to have eerily foreshadowed the future once again.

Fans were taken aback after the 32-year-old animated series accurately predicted Senator Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis excursion to Cancun, Mexico while his people in Texas suffered greatly following a snowstorm.

The 1993-released episode, titled Marge in Chains, showed Springfield’s Mayor Joe Quimby addressing a televised press conference remotely and telling the public about a pandemic hitting his city’s hometown.

The scene later revealed how the mayor was actually recording the message while vacationing on a beach in the Caribbean.

Earlier this week, Cruz faced a similar situation when he was forced to issue a statement about his Cancun jaunt while over 300,000 Texans suffered without power for days in the midst of the record-shattering snow and ice storms that have thus far taken the lives of 50 people.

