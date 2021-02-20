Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

'The Simpsons' accurately predicted Senator Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis excursion to Cancun

The Simpsons seems to have eerily foreshadowed the future once again.

Fans were taken aback after the 32-year-old animated series accurately predicted Senator Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis excursion to Cancun, Mexico while his people in Texas suffered greatly following a snowstorm.

The 1993-released episode, titled Marge in Chains, showed Springfield’s Mayor Joe Quimby addressing a televised press conference remotely and telling the public about a pandemic hitting his city’s hometown.

The scene later revealed how the mayor was actually recording the message while vacationing on a beach in the Caribbean.

Earlier this week, Cruz faced a similar situation when he was forced to issue a statement about his Cancun jaunt while over 300,000 Texans suffered without power for days in the midst of the record-shattering snow and ice storms that have thus far taken the lives of 50 people. 

More From Entertainment:

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as David Letterman steps into her birthday show

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as David Letterman steps into her birthday show
Daniel Radcliffe ‘embarrassed’ by his early acting credits on ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe ‘embarrassed’ by his early acting credits on ‘Harry Potter’
How Kim Kardashian feels after ending 7-year marriage with Kanye West

How Kim Kardashian feels after ending 7-year marriage with Kanye West
All-smiles Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for successful debut of Young Rock

All-smiles Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for successful debut of Young Rock
Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day virtual gig breaks TikTok record

Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day virtual gig breaks TikTok record
Upcoming Netflix movie The Adam Project is a time travel sci-fi comedy

Upcoming Netflix movie The Adam Project is a time travel sci-fi comedy
Julia Roberts and Sean Penn gear up to film their political thriller 'Gaslit' in Australia

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn gear up to film their political thriller 'Gaslit' in Australia
Crime drama Criminal Minds in the works for Paramount Plus

Crime drama Criminal Minds in the works for Paramount Plus
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship reaches its breaking point

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship reaches its breaking point
Samara Weaving to play lead role in TV series adopted from Holly Madison's book

Samara Weaving to play lead role in TV series adopted from Holly Madison's book

Latest

view all