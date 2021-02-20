‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic stars in Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem for PSL 6

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan featured in Kingdom, the official anthem of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League season 6.



Zalmi on Saturday released its official anthem Kingdom, which also stars brand ambassadors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman.

The anthem is sung by Abdullah Siddiqui and has won the hearts of fans shortly after it was released on YouTube.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi on Friday confirmed that Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has joined his PSL franchise as brand ambassador.

He made the announcement on social media.

Javed Afridi took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Esra donning Peshawar Zalmi hoodie and captioned it, “WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY."



