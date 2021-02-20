Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Eugenie names her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this month, has named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Sharing the first glimpse of her son, Princess Eugenie said, “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank..” followed by several heart emoticons.

She further said, “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

Princess Eugenie gave photo credit to their wonderful midwife.

She further said, “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on February 9, 2021.

