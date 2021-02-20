Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Machine Gun Kelly recently vented his anger and frustration towards tabloid media in a tweet.

The Cleveland rapper tweeted, "tabloids annoy ** out of me," without elaborating on the reasons.

MGK has remained in the limelight since he started dating Hollywood star Megan Fox.

The Transformers actress also starred in a couple of music videos by Machine Gun Kelly ever since she started romancing him.

Megan recently came under criticism over a tweet opposing face masks. The actress has issued a clarification that she has not issued any statement on social media about not wearing masks.