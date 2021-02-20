Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly recently vented his anger and frustration towards  tabloid media in a tweet.

The Cleveland rapper tweeted, "tabloids annoy ** out of me," without elaborating on the reasons.

MGK has remained in the limelight since he started dating Hollywood star Megan Fox.

The Transformers actress also starred in a couple of music videos by Machine Gun Kelly ever since she started romancing him.

Megan recently came under criticism over a tweet opposing face masks. The actress has issued a clarification that she has not issued any statement on social media about not wearing masks.

 

