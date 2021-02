Two Turkish actors who rose to fame for their roles in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on Sunday arrived in Pakistan on a private visit.

Hakam Serim who played Gunkut Alp, an Ertugrul loyalist, shared a picture with his Pakistanis friends to announce his arrival.

He was accompanied by Mehmet Pala who had essayed the role of Kutluca Alp in the third season of the historical TV series.

Mehmet Pala played the righthand man of Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".