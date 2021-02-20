Justin Bieber gears up for 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance

Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber has recently announced his plans to perform at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance.

The singer shed light on his upcoming performance during an interview with People magazine. There he was quoted saying, "The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment. Although the show may look different this year, the KCAs are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

The event will be posted by Kenan Thompson and he claims, “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards.”

“Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo — you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!"