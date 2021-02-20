Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber gears up for 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Justin Bieber gears up for 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance

Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber has recently announced his plans to perform at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards performance.

The singer shed light on his upcoming performance during an interview with People magazine. There he was quoted saying, "The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment. Although the show may look different this year, the KCAs are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

The event will be posted by Kenan Thompson and he claims, “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards.”

“Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo — you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for harming the Firm’s ‘magic’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for harming the Firm’s ‘magic’
Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage

Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage
Prince Charles visits ailing Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles visits ailing Prince Philip in hospital

Two Ertugrul Alps arrive in Pakistan

Two Ertugrul Alps arrive in Pakistan

Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic

Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic
Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings

Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings
Kristen Bell reflects upon the importance of praising frontline workers

Kristen Bell reflects upon the importance of praising frontline workers
Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life
Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot
Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess

Latest

view all