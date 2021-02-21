EastEnders stars pay tribute to Jake Wood as he exits soap after 15 years

EastEnders star Jake Wood has said goodbye to the long-running British soap opera and after 15 years of playing Max Branning. The cast of EastEnders including actress Jacqueline Jossa paid tributes to him.

Jake retired from soap on Friday night [February 19]. In December 2020, the 48-year-old star got his last scenes filmed as Max Branning. The veteran actor is seen leaving Walford for good. He saw off his granddaughter Abi with his former partner Rainie.

Jake played Max Branning for 15 years in the series with Jossa as his daughter Lauren Branning. The actress remained associated with the show from 2010 to 2018.



Jake Wood is "the only other guy I call dad," said the actress in her Instagram post. Calling her fellow star as 'legend, she posted multiple pictures of herself with Wood.

The actress captioned the post: "Thank you for everything. I learnt all I know from you and had the best time playing your daughter. Goodbye for now Max.

Saying that she looked forward to working with the legend again, the actress concluded the emotional note: "I cannot wait to see what is in store for you next."



The actress received a quick reply from Wood, who called himself her 'fake dad' and said he is "proud of the young woman you have become".

Reacting to Jake's goodbye, many of his fans said his farewell has left them in tears. Following the emotional episode, he thanked his followers for their regard and good words about his work.

Jake also shared a video showing responses of his admirers who paid him homage on social media.

Jake will be "truly missed" by all the cast and crew of the British soap opera, said Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean in the soap.

His role as Max Branning featured prominently in EastEnders ever since he arrived in Albert Square back in 2006.

Several awards came his way for his performance as Max in the soap.