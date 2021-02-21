Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William distressed over Prince Harry’s ‘insulting’ behavior toward the Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Prince William is said to be quite distressed over his brother Prince Harry ‘disrespecting’ Queen Elizabeth II.

Sources close to the Duke of Cambridge revealed to The Times that he was “very upset” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s response to the monarch’s announcement about them losing their royal patronages and military honours for good.

One source said Harry and Meghan’s move was “petulant and insulting to the Queen. Don’t disrespect your granny, Harry.”

A second insider said: “You don’t answer the Queen back — it’s just not done.”

It was also revealed that other members were also “stunned” about the cold way in which Harry and Meghan responded.

A royal aide said about William: “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They had shared everything about their lives — an office, a foundation, meetings together most days — and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

A friend of William also told the outlet that he “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him. His future looks different because of his brother’s choices — it’s not easy.”

A second pal of the duke said: “I know things are desperately sad and bad, but when the chips are down, those brothers will be there for each other.”

