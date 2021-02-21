Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on 'WandaVision

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Paul Bettany hinted at an upcoming excitement appearance from a ‘mystery Avenger’ 

Hollywood star Paul Bettany, who essays the role of Vision in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, spilled some exciting secrets about the show.

The actor hinted at an upcoming excitement appearance from a ‘mystery Avenger’ leaving fans elated as he said in the Esquire video that a major cameo is coming up.

"This is the theory that says that there is a mysterious Avenger that will appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that the mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange,” he said.

"The truth is, of all the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, but there is one character that has not been revealed. It's very exciting. It's an actor I'd longed to work with all my life, and we have amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and there were fireworks on set,” he added. 

