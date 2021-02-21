Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’

Sunday Feb 21, 2021
Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato recently took to social media to showcase the bizzare behavior of ice sheaths settling alongside Texas.
The singer took to Instagram with a video clip showcasing “something weird” happening in Texas.
Lovato captioned the video by writing, “Texas. This video’s from my mom’s best friend @lornadee3 in Texas Please stay safe y’all There’s something weird about this and with my family and friends stranded in Texas they deserve answers... LOOKIN AT YOU @tedcruz.”
The clip featured a woman who attempted to gather a handful of ice to melt it via an electric lighter.
Shortly thereafter, Lovato shared another clip where her dad was hammering an ice sheath which appeared to have formed over their pool.