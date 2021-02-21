Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Demi Lovato shows off ‘weird’ ice sublimations from Texas: ‘There’s something weird’

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato recently took to social media to showcase the bizzare behavior of ice sheaths settling alongside Texas. 

The singer took to Instagram with a video clip showcasing “something weird” happening in Texas.

Lovato captioned the video by writing, “Texas. This video’s from my mom’s best friend @lornadee3 in Texas Please stay safe y’all There’s something weird about this and with my family and friends stranded in Texas they deserve answers... LOOKIN AT YOU @tedcruz.”

The clip featured a woman who attempted to gather a handful of ice to melt it via an electric lighter.

Check it out below:

Shortly thereafter, Lovato shared another clip where her dad was hammering an ice sheath which appeared to have formed over their pool.


More From Entertainment:

This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

This is Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack

What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?

What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?
Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family

Mahira Khan welcomes Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan to Zalmi family
Who will take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?

Who will take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?
Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Mahira Khan releases teaser of her debut production 'Baarwan Khiladi'
Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber goes all praises for her 'style twin' mom Cindy Crawford

'Allen v. Farrow' delves deep into Woody Allen's disturbing past

'Allen v. Farrow' delves deep into Woody Allen's disturbing past
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview
Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on ‘WandaVision

Paul Bettany hints an Avenger is gearing up to appear on ‘WandaVision
Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’

Harry Styles opens up about making his ‘worst music’
Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU

Elizabeth Olsen credits Scarlett Johansson for evolving female-led stories in MCU
Meghan Markle may use Oprah interview to put forward her ‘liberal manifesto’

Meghan Markle may use Oprah interview to put forward her ‘liberal manifesto’

Latest

view all