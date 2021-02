Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page sings Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' at SNL

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page recently flexed his singing skills at a recent sketch and fans are blown away by his plethora of skills.

The actor showcased his singing prowess during an episode for SNL sketch. There he not only sang his heart out with Driver’s License, but also defended Taylor Swift’s recent hits from Folklore.

Check it out below: