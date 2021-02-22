Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian gets engaged to boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Khloe Kardashian has sparked fresh speculation of being engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she showed off a massive ring in her latest eye-popping snap on Sunday.

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star got fans thinking she's engaged to her on/off beau as she flaunted a beautiful ring in her   sizzling Instagram shot.

Taking to Social media, the reality star shared her stunning photos, promoting her new Good American shoe line. But, it was a massive rock on her finger that caught the attention of her followers.

Khloe, who shares a daughter True with Tristan Thompson, was looking gorgeous in steamy outfit with a stunning piece of jewelry.

Khloe and Tristan, according to a media outlet, are actively trying for baby number two as they want to give their sweet daughter True a sibling.

More From Entertainment:

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star welcomes Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star welcomes Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken: report
Insiders warn Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview may force the Firm into hiding

Insiders warn Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview may force the Firm into hiding
Prince Charles worries fans with impromptu hospital visit to Prince Philip

Prince Charles worries fans with impromptu hospital visit to Prince Philip
'Eminem cancelled' campaign foiled by fans of Detroit rapper

'Eminem cancelled' campaign foiled by fans of Detroit rapper
‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official

‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official
Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page sings Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' at SNL

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page sings Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' at SNL

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber share pictures with their favourite Turkish photographer

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber share pictures with their favourite Turkish photographer

Nick Jonas announces major career milestone with SNL debut

Nick Jonas announces major career milestone with SNL debut
Kate Hudson addresses her role in ‘Music’ backlash: ‘ I feel terrible’

Kate Hudson addresses her role in ‘Music’ backlash: ‘ I feel terrible’
How Princess Eugenie’s son August 'turned history on its head'

How Princess Eugenie’s son August 'turned history on its head'
Travis Barker shares hilarious love note he received from ladylove Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker shares hilarious love note he received from ladylove Kourtney Kardashian

Latest

view all