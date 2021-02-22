Khloe Kardashian gets engaged to boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian has sparked fresh speculation of being engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she showed off a massive ring in her latest eye-popping snap on Sunday.

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star got fans thinking she's engaged to her on/off beau as she flaunted a beautiful ring in her sizzling Instagram shot.



Taking to Social media, the reality star shared her stunning photos, promoting her new Good American shoe line. But, it was a massive rock on her finger that caught the attention of her followers.



Khloe, who shares a daughter True with Tristan Thompson, was looking gorgeous in steamy outfit with a stunning piece of jewelry.

Khloe and Tristan, according to a media outlet, are actively trying for baby number two as they want to give their sweet daughter True a sibling.