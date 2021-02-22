Britney Spears demands apology from Ted Cruz in rib-tickling ‘SNL’ spoof

Chloe Fineman who played Britney Spears in the SNL sketch offered help to Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live took a dig at Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his Mexico fiasco.

Comedian Chloe Fineman who played Britney Spears in the SNL sketch offered help to Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz after the US politician received immense backlash for vacationing in Cancun, Mexico while his people back home suffered greatly following the historic ice and snow storms.

Referencing his explanation for the Mexico jaunt and how he needed to chaperone his daughters, Spears told Cruz: “As someone who was blamed for other people's problems from a young age, maybe leave your daughters out of it because it could really mess with their heads."

She also threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake who recently issued a written apology to the singer after he was called out in New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"I started this show Oops You Did It Again so people could apologize for things they did wrong, because after the #FreeBritney documentary came out, I'm receiving hundreds of apologies a day,” Fineman’s Spears tells the audience.

"Speaking of which, I'd like to give a shout out to our sponsor, the Notes app. Are you looking to post a lame apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes app,” she added.