Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Ever since news broke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, many have been comparing it to Princess Diana’s BBC tell-all.



However, a royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is smart enough to not make the same mistake as her late mother-in-law while she chats with the talk show host with her husband, days after they made their royal exit official.

Biographer Andrew Morton compared Meghan’s interview with that of the Princess of Wales and wrote in his piece for The Sun: "The mistake Diana made was to give Prince Charles a good kicking by suggesting he should never be King and offending the Queen when she said that she should be a 'queen of people’s hearts'.”

"After that, the royal shutters came down. Meghan is way too smart to do anything other than smile coyly and express her admiration for Her Majesty. And thank Catherine Middleton for all her advice and support,” he wrote.

"The men in grey at Buckingham Palace may get a thumping but for the most part she will be magnanimous in victory,” he added.

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah is all set to air next month on CBS.