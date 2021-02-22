Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a never-before-seen photo with co-star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and fans can’t stop gushing over it.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, turned to Instagram and posted the dazzling picture with Engin without any caption.

Engin Altan, portrays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Last month, Osman Soykut had also shared a video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’.

He had posted the video with caption both in Turkish and English saying “First meeting of Ibni Arabi and Ertugrul.”


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy

Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy
What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit

What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit
Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane
Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco

Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco
Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani

Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani
Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split

Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split
Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing headaches’ with hopes of UK visit next year
Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama

Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama
Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case

Settlement reached in James Franco sexual misconduct case
Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'

Mia Farrow says bringing Woody Allen into her family is her 'greatest regret'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help rebuild shelter in Texas after snowstorm

Latest

view all