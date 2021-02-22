Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a never-before-seen photo with co-star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and fans can’t stop gushing over it.



Osman, who is an avid social media user, turned to Instagram and posted the dazzling picture with Engin without any caption.

Engin Altan, portrays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul.



Last month, Osman Soykut had also shared a video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’.

He had posted the video with caption both in Turkish and English saying “First meeting of Ibni Arabi and Ertugrul.”



