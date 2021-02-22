Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian leaves fans teary-eyed with first Insta post after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian on Monday celebrated the birthday anniversary of her late father Robert Kardashian.

The reality TV star posted a heart touching message dedicated to her dad as she shared a throwback picture with him and other family members.

"Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," she wrote days after she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

 "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.  Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much," she added.


Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” married West, 43, in May 2014, making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples in Hollywood and popularly known as “Kimye.”

The couple’s already unconventional relationship became strained last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled Birthday Party.

