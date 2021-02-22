Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun gets married to Turkish singer

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 22, 2021

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı  has tied the knot with singer Sinan Akçıl.

Taking to social media the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared multiple pictures from her wedding.

"Mr and Mrs Akçıl ," read the caption accompanying her Instagram post. 

The wedding pictures were shared by Sinan on his Instagram account too with the same caption.


Kıratlı rose to international fame for her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun in the first and second season of the historical TV series.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television wit Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

