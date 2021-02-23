Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts as they make a new resolve in surprise appearance

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they made their first appearance after announcing second child.

Meghan, who put a stylish display during her appearance with Harry, revealed that they're "using podcasting to drive powerful conversations".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who secured a deal with Spotify last year, recorded a brief video to plug their Archewell Audio podcast at the live stream event.

The Duchess added: "We created Archwell audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories."

The Duke also shared his thoughts about the move, saying : "And the biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities in that safe space."

Harry and Meghan's surprise appearance comes amid news that their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey may have to be re-edited or even partially re-shot due to the rift it has caused with the royal family.

Harry and Meghan are still front-page news in the U.K. after Buckingham Palace announced Friday that the couple “confirmed” they wouldn’t be returning to their roles as working members of the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Horror flick The Vigil to hit US cinemas Feb 26

Horror flick The Vigil to hit US cinemas Feb 26
Eminem’s 'adopted' daughter Alaina stuns in glamorous dress as she celebrates her 28th birthday

Eminem’s 'adopted' daughter Alaina stuns in glamorous dress as she celebrates her 28th birthday
Zack Snyder includes daughter’s favourite song in his cut of ‘Justice League'

Zack Snyder includes daughter’s favourite song in his cut of ‘Justice League'
Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child

Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child
Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend

Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend
Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun gets married to Turkish singer

Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun gets married to Turkish singer

Kim Kardashian leaves fans teary-eyed with first Insta post after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian leaves fans teary-eyed with first Insta post after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Gigi Hadid shares unseen pictures of daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid shares unseen pictures of daughter Khai
Khloe Kardashian shares touching post on late father Robert Kardashian's birthday

Khloe Kardashian shares touching post on late father Robert Kardashian's birthday
Jennifer Lopez gets sentimental as kids Emme, Maximillian become teens

Jennifer Lopez gets sentimental as kids Emme, Maximillian become teens
Jay-Z sells half his company to LVMH

Jay-Z sells half his company to LVMH
Brits lash out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Megxit: 'We feel deceived'

Brits lash out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Megxit: 'We feel deceived'

Latest

view all