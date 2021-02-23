Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with husband Kanye West, want to do the best for her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm amid their divorce.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly informed her eldest daughter seven-year-old North about her impending divorce from Kanye.

According to a report, Kim, 40 sat North down alone and told her about the divorce, however, the younger siblings do not know about the development.

The mother-of-four reportedly informed North about her decision so that she could understand what is happening between her parents.

Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter is understanding "as much as she can" about the situation, the report further says.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has filed for divorce from husband Kanye last week after seven years of their marriage. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to drop documentary on college admissions scandal

Netflix to drop documentary on college admissions scandal
Tom Holland reveals how he hilariously botched his ‘Star Wars’ audition

Tom Holland reveals how he hilariously botched his ‘Star Wars’ audition

Kate Winslet looks back at how tabloids tore her apart with ‘cruel’ coverage

Kate Winslet looks back at how tabloids tore her apart with ‘cruel’ coverage

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar lashes out at a female journalist yet again

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar lashes out at a female journalist yet again
Woody Allen calls ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’ as it explores his sexual abuse case

Woody Allen calls ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’ as it explores his sexual abuse case
Prince Harry faces demands of getting removed from line of succession

Prince Harry faces demands of getting removed from line of succession

Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares emotional birthday note for late father Robert Kardashian
Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character

Harry Shearer steps down from lending voice to black ‘Simpsons’ character
Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview

Queen, Kate Middleton schedule TV special the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview
Daft Punk have split up after 28 years, confirms publicist

Daft Punk have split up after 28 years, confirms publicist

Bruce Springsteen joins forces with Obama to launch podcast on Spotify

Bruce Springsteen joins forces with Obama to launch podcast on Spotify
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts as they make a new resolve in surprise appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts as they make a new resolve in surprise appearance

Latest

view all