Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North knew about divorce of her parents

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with husband Kanye West, want to do the best for her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm amid their divorce.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly informed her eldest daughter seven-year-old North about her impending divorce from Kanye.

According to a report, Kim, 40 sat North down alone and told her about the divorce, however, the younger siblings do not know about the development.

The mother-of-four reportedly informed North about her decision so that she could understand what is happening between her parents.

Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter is understanding "as much as she can" about the situation, the report further says.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has filed for divorce from husband Kanye last week after seven years of their marriage.