Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Michael B. Jordan looks back at his friendship with late pal Chadwick Boseman

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is looking back at his friendship with late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Remembering his bond with the deceased Black Panther actor, Jordan spoke to Vanity Fair for their annual Hollywood Issue and revealed how hard it was for him to cope with the actor’s untimely death.

"Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments—some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now. I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger,” he said.

"We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime. And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world. There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It's incredible,” he said.

"And losing him was…Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year," he added. 

