Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Zendaya corrects interviewer over sexist question regarding her love life

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Zendaya is the face of this month's Vanity Fair edition for its annual Hollywood Issue

Zendaya has been reigning charts with her exceptional talent in movies ever since she started acting.

The starlet is featured in this month's edition of Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue.

During a conversation as part of her interview, Zendaya corrected a gendered question about her love life.

When asked about the 'qualities she looks for in a man', the 24-year-old Emmy winner said, "I most like in a person, how about that?"

Providing an insightful answer, the actress said, "It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it. 

"And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special," she added.

When inquired, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?" the star didn't have much more to add, so she said with a laugh, "Well, I guess that's the same answer."



