Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ about Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t too happy about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dishing the dirt in front of Oprah Winfrey.



A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are supposedly “devastated” about Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

"It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast,” said the insider.

That being said, the outlet also reported that Kate and William won’t have much to fret over as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate. They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire."

However, a source had revealed to E! News that the couple do plan to talk about their royal exit and the entire drama surrounding it.