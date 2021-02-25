Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcome their first child

The exciting news was revealed by Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s rep

American singer Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are now parents to a baby boy!

The exciting news was revealed by the couple’s rep who confirmed to People magazine that they have welcomed their first child together.

“Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully,” the spokesperson told the outlet

It was revealed back in October that American Idol singer was expecting her first child with the music exec.

While McPhee has become a first-time mom, this is Foster’s sixth child.