Viola Davis to star as Michelle Obama in series focusing on US first ladies

Thursday Feb 25 2021
Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Acclaimed actor Viola Davis is all set to step into the shoes of former US first lady, Michelle Obama.

The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star was roped in to play Mrs. Obama on the upcoming series, tentatively titled, The First Lady.

According to Variety, the show is expected to "peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives" and will put focus on the East Wing instead of the West as that is "where many of history's most impactful and world changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies."

Moreover, the anthology will also reportedly be zooming in on Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson, who recently bagged praises for her portrayal as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown.

