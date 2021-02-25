Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish gets candid on ‘annoying’ documentary clips

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Billie Eilish gets candid on ‘annoying’ documentary clips

Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish gets candid about curating her “super annoying” documentary.

The signer touched upon it all during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

There she spoke at length about filming her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and was quoted saying, "You're seeing a sliver of my life at that time. It's not all that was going on. There's a ton that isn't in there. It's pretty much me. And it's kind of a huge bummer because I was super annoying then. It's rough. It's hard for me to watch."

She added that it took her about three hours to get through the “invasive” first cut, "As human beings, we tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And even though it was very invasive and a lot at some point, and sometimes I just was like, 'You gotta go,' it was fun to have people that are literally there just to watch you live your life because there's nothing like that” but “It's a weird way to live, but it was also fun and they were really respectful.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles releases video message for royal fans

Prince Charles releases video message for royal fans

Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp shares pictures with Pakistani actors

Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp shares pictures with Pakistani actors

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot as two of her pets stolen

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot as two of her pets stolen
Pink’s daughter Willow amasses major win on Billboard’s Charts

Pink’s daughter Willow amasses major win on Billboard’s Charts
Experts detail Queen Elizabeth’s anguish over Prince Philip’s hospitalization

Experts detail Queen Elizabeth’s anguish over Prince Philip’s hospitalization
Maliha Rehman reveals Ahmed Ali Butt’s covid-19 struggle

Maliha Rehman reveals Ahmed Ali Butt’s covid-19 struggle
Zayn Malik's cooking, learning new language: Take a look at Gigi Hadid's activities

Zayn Malik's cooking, learning new language: Take a look at Gigi Hadid's activities
Nick Jonas teases major SNL BTS amid first table read

Nick Jonas teases major SNL BTS amid first table read
Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after filing for divorce

Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after filing for divorce

George Clooney explains what would get him in trouble with Amal Clooney

George Clooney explains what would get him in trouble with Amal Clooney
Queen experiences 'difficulty' in coping with Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Queen experiences 'difficulty' in coping with Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Kaley Cuoco reveals she was shocked over 'The Big Bang Theory's abrupt ending

Kaley Cuoco reveals she was shocked over 'The Big Bang Theory's abrupt ending

Latest

view all