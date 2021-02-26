Amelia Hamlin reacts to "blackfishing" remarks

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin reacted to social media backlash on her photographs where she appeared in tanned skin.

The social media users raised questions over her intention behind her darkened complexion in a post on her social media feed.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she clarified the accusations of “blackfishing.” The term blackfishing refers to an action by non-Black individuals who try to look like Black or more racially ambiguous by using hair or makeup.

She wrote: "I’m receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'black fishing' – thank you all for educating me on this topic.”

After thanking the users who told her a new term that she may not have known earlier, Amelia Hamlin revealed the reason for her dark complexion, “I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily."

She added: "There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense."

On February 25, the model posted three photos of herself on Instagram and captioned the post: "whiplash got me like...." In the pictures, she did not look her usual fair, instead its skin tone looked several shades darker than in her other recent photos.