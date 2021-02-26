Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 26 2021
Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Scott Disick, in a famous show, said that he will eventually marry Kourtney Kardashian and live a good life.

Kim Kardashian, in a sneak peek clip from a new episode of 'KUWTK', bluntly asks Scott and Kourtney, "So when are you guys going to get back together?".

Scott takes no time to respond and says: "Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her... forever. I love you. And I'm ready to marry you, right here, right now."

The 37-year-old star does not seem to give up hope on a future with Kourtney as the reality star admitted that he 'loves' her at a family event in the famous show.

In the video that broke the internet, the father-of -three goes on to say: "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married, and live a good life."

The sweet conversation, at a family event, prompts Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to encourage Scott to propose, before Kourtney gives him an ultimatum.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have dated on and off for years now, and share three children together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott is currently dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney has sparked a new romance with longtime friend Travis Barker.

