Saturday Feb 27 2021
Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough has shared a throwback photo from her childhood where the star is almost unrecognisable.

The American dancer and actress posted a screenshot from her family group chat to the Instagram story. In the picture, young Julianne is seen sitting along with one of her older sisters during a family holiday in 2005.

In the throwback pic, both the young blonde girls are all smiles while looking into the camera. The clean sun-reflecting beach water is clearly visible in the background as they sat on the rock.

The screenshot also shows some of her happy conversation with her relatives as Julianne Hough commented on one of her fond memories. The actress’ pic was highlighted with the caption laced with emojis: "Speaking of babies…."

After posting her photo in the family chat group, her relative expressed her adoration by saying: "Precious beauties." The dancing pro replied: "Awe wow!!! Babies!!"

Remembering the beachside occasion, Julianne reminds her relative, saying: "You can tell I just got my braces off hahaha."

With reference to her braces, she got a reply from her relative who said, "Showing off with an ear to ear smile!"

