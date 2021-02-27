Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?

Since news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second pregnancy, speculation on the baby’s gender have been rife and it seems that fans may have a good guess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first appearance, since the pregnancy news, for Spotify’s Stream On event gave fans a clue to what the couple could possibly be having.

In the appearance, Meghan dazzled in the $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress which featured a leafy citrus theme, which she accessorised with jewelry.

However, it was not the pricey dress that gave it away, the expecting mother donned a pink ring on her right hand which caused quite a stir from eagle-eyed fans on social media.

"Meghan PINK sapphire cocktail ring ….. clue….. pink for a girl," one Instagram user commented.

"Let me be the second to say they are having a BABY GIRL," a second user wrote.

A third mused, "Maybe she's having a baby girl."

However, another user pointed out that pink wasn't the only color she wore.

"Pink ring, blue dress," the user commented.



