entertainment
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Since news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second pregnancy, speculation on the baby’s gender have been rife and it seems that fans may have a good guess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first appearance, since the pregnancy news, for Spotify’s Stream On event gave fans a clue to what the couple could possibly be having.

In the appearance, Meghan dazzled in the $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress which featured a leafy citrus theme, which she accessorised with jewelry.

However, it was not the pricey dress that gave it away, the expecting mother donned a pink ring on her right hand which caused quite a stir from eagle-eyed fans on social media.

"Meghan PINK sapphire cocktail ring ….. clue….. pink for a girl," one Instagram user commented.

"Let me be the second to say they are having a BABY GIRL," a second user wrote. 

 A third mused, "Maybe she's having a baby girl."

However, another user pointed out that pink wasn't the only color she wore. 

"Pink ring, blue dress," the user commented. 


