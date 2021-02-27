Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Lady Gaga can finally take a sigh of relief as her two French bulldogs have been safely recovered.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the two canines were brought in unharmed by a woman to the Olympic Community Police Station.

It was reported by the outlet that the singer’s team and investigators identified the dogs as Koji and Gustav.

The two dogs were stolen on the evening of February 24 by an unknown robber who shot the star’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, before taking off by car.

Soon after Gaga announced a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets.

It is expected that Fischer will make a full recovery.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?
How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem

How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents
James Charles denies claims of 'grooming' 16-year-old fan

James Charles denies claims of 'grooming' 16-year-old fan
Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident

Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident
Queen Elizabeth leaning on her loved ones for support amid ongoing crisis

Queen Elizabeth leaning on her loved ones for support amid ongoing crisis
Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies

Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies
Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap

Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap
Dancing On Ice final set for March 14

Dancing On Ice final set for March 14
Batman Christian Bale teams up with director Scott Cooper for third film together

Batman Christian Bale teams up with director Scott Cooper for third film together
Justin Bieber shares album cover for his upcoming record ‘Justice’ with release date

Justin Bieber shares album cover for his upcoming record ‘Justice’ with release date

Latest

view all