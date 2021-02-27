Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward

Prince William’s past donations towards 150 African murder victims have been brought forward.

News of the donation was brought forward by a spokesperson close to Kensington Palace and was detailed as a “private matter.”

For those unversed, the donation was made in response to the killing of six rangers at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information regarding the donation was brought forward by The Tin Green Line Foundation. They wrote on Twitter, “We are very grateful to The Duke of Cambridge for his recent support through our Fallen Ranger Fund for the families impacted by the devastating loss of six Rangers at Virunga National Park in January.”



