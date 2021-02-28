Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 28 2021
Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

American singer Cardi B spent quality time with family while visiting the aquarium. However, she did not forget her fans and shared several videos of the family’s pleasant time together.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a lot of videos of the family’s fun ride on Instagram Story. The family, including the singer, her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture Kiari spent fun time at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California on February 26.

The singer posted some videos of the trip also on a separate page she has created on Instagram to share interesting things about her daughter. 

Cardi B and her better half were seen explaining different things to their two-year-old and telling her the names of different sea creatures.

Undoubtedly, the parents planned the field trip for their toddler who was seen fully preoccupied with the colourful exhibits. Nonetheless, Cardi B also has her emotional reaction to the day. 


