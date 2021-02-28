Meghan Markle bashed for exhausting her privilege

Royal experts are coming forth to break silence over Meghan Markle’s alleged “excessive and exaggerated” misuse of privilege.

This claim was brought forward by royal historian and author Alison Weir and during his interview with Express UK, he was quoted saying, "But when you read about her complaints about how she was treated, I'm sorry, I'm a Royalty watcher, I am a Royal historian of all periods. I have not seen any of what she has complained about in the media."

He also Mr. Weir also believes that throughout her time in the royal family Meghan gravely exaggerated her problems and exhausted her privilege.

He added, "She has married into a life of huge privilege - you have to give up something for that. How much higher could she have aspired? There's a price to be paid - that's the loss of your privacy and certain constraints are placed upon you that there's nothing you can do about it. But that's the way it is."