Sunday Feb 28 2021
Meghan Markle bashed for exhausting her privilege

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Royal experts are coming forth to break silence over Meghan Markle’s alleged “excessive and exaggerated” misuse of privilege.

This claim was brought forward by royal historian and author Alison Weir and during his interview with Express UK, he was quoted saying, "But when you read about her complaints about how she was treated, I'm sorry, I'm a Royalty watcher, I am a Royal historian of all periods. I have not seen any of what she has complained about in the media."

He also Mr. Weir also believes that throughout her time in the royal family Meghan gravely exaggerated her problems and exhausted her privilege.

He added, "She has married into a life of huge privilege - you have to give up something for that. How much higher could she have aspired? There's a price to be paid - that's the loss of your privacy and certain constraints are placed upon you that there's nothing you can do about it. But that's the way it is."

American's fail to recognise Prince Harry in latest poll

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

Prince William warns social media ‘awash’ with vaccine lies

Carrie Underwood reflects on son Isaiah’s 6th birthday

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s divorce documents leaked, reveal key reason for split

Experts weigh in on chances of Queen Elizabeth’s abdication on 95th birthday

‘Royal family will be in jeopardy after Prince Charles takes over throne from Queen’

Jameela Jamil refutes Priyanka Chopra’s divorce rumours after getting mistaken for her

Sacha Baron Cohen likely to win big at the Golden Globes for his 'outrageous' roles

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Selena Gomez goes off on a reporter clicking her photos in NYC

Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelgänger takes India by storm

