Virtual Golden Globes' TV audience headed for sharp fall: report

The television audience for Hollywood’s virtual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday fell sharply from last year’s event, according to preliminary estimates on Monday.



Ratings data reported on Monday by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline showed that only about 5.4 million Americans watched the three-hour telecast on the NBC network.

The preliminary figures do not reflect views on the US West Coast, but they nevertheless reflect a drop of about 60% from early audience estimates for the 2020 show.

In 2020, 18.3 million Americans, the smallest audience in eight years, watched the Golden Globes ceremony on television, according to final Nielsen data.



Variety called the event “a lazy, clueless ceremony that likely convinced many viewers to change the channel.” Britain’s Daily Telegraph described it as a “shambolic hellscape of Zoom ineptitude” that it said boded ill for the Oscars in April. - Reuters