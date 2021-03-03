Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry's sweetheart Meghan 'saddened' by 'latest attack on her character': report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Meghan Markle - The Duchess of Sussex - is “saddened” by a report she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace, according to her spokesman.

Jason Knauf, then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications secretary, submitted the complaint in October 2018, the Times newspaper reported.

The complaint, according to a media outlet, claimed the Meghan had allegedly driven two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member. The Duchess reportedly denied all allegations of bullying.

Meghan's spokesman responded as saying: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

He added: “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The new bombshell report comes ahead of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey which will air on Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film

Hugh Grant to star in new “Dungeons & Dragons” film
Ashley Graham gives shut up call to fans with sly comments

Ashley Graham gives shut up call to fans with sly comments
Britney Spears' father Jami unhappy over daughter's conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jami unhappy over daughter's conservatorship
63rd Grammy Awards set for March 14th

63rd Grammy Awards set for March 14th
Prince Harry accused of 'insulting' the Queen, Prince Charles and ailing grandfather Philip

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting' the Queen, Prince Charles and ailing grandfather Philip
Jessika Power regrets she caused pain to husband Mick Gould

Jessika Power regrets she caused pain to husband Mick Gould
Nick Jonas quits upcoming action-thriller 'The Blacksmith'

Nick Jonas quits upcoming action-thriller 'The Blacksmith'
Degrassi star Jahmil French passes away, aged 29

Degrassi star Jahmil French passes away, aged 29
Hilaria Baldwin reveals name of sixth child

Hilaria Baldwin reveals name of sixth child
Britney Spears touches on her ‘healing’ journey after a ‘crazy’ year

Britney Spears touches on her ‘healing’ journey after a ‘crazy’ year
Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey
iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

Latest

view all