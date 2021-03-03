Harry's sweetheart Meghan 'saddened' by 'latest attack on her character': report

Meghan Markle - The Duchess of Sussex - is “saddened” by a report she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace, according to her spokesman.



Jason Knauf, then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications secretary, submitted the complaint in October 2018, the Times newspaper reported.

The complaint, according to a media outlet, claimed the Meghan had allegedly driven two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member. The Duchess reportedly denied all allegations of bullying.

Meghan's spokesman responded as saying: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."



He added: “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The new bombshell report comes ahead of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey which will air on Sunday.

