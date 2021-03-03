Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday with fans

Gwyneth Paltrow paid a special tribute to her husband Brad Falchuk on his 50th birthday.

The 'Shallow Hal' star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared their photo and wrote a sweet message for her darling: "Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50."

Gwyneth's fans could not believe that producer Brad was 50, with many taking to the comment section of 48-year-old Gwyneth's post to share their words. "Can't be 50. You mean 50?" asked one fan.

Another wrote: "50??? He looks great!"

The third one echoed: "50? How?"

Bradley Douglas "Brad" Falchuk is an American television writer, director, and producer, best known for co-creating with Ryan Murphy the comedy-drama television series Glee.

Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot in 2019 in a star-studded private ceremony in their garden. They are proud parents of their two children.