Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blame Palace for spreading 'false narrative' against them

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly pointed their guns at the Buckingham Palace once again.

After a report published by the Times recently accused the Duchess of Sussex of ‘bullying’ senior members of the royal staff, the two have issued a clarification.

The pair’s lawyer told the Times that the newspaper is “being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative” right before their big interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This showcases the new tensions rife between the Sussexes and the Firm as the Palace denied involvement.

In a statement issued, the couple’s spokesperson said: "Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” it added. 

