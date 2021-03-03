What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have intensified their feud with the British royal family with their Oprah Winfrey interview.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had good reason to open up to the talk show host as they have high hopes from the interview.

A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife: “Their intention is that after this interview people understand their reasons better. The hope is that with their truth out there, in their own words, it will put a stop to all the false narratives.”

“They trust Oprah, that is the number one reason for sitting down with her. She is a dear friend so there is a genuine level of comfort there, it makes it easier to open up,” said the insider.

“What they went through that caused them to step down is incredibly personal, and not necessarily easy to talk about. So, having someone they know asking the questions makes all the difference,” they said.

“Meghan and Harry are a united front, so it was important that they do this big interview together.”

“One thing that is so amazing about Harry is the way he always protects Meghan, he’s just so solid. And she always has his back too, they’re a team. It’s the way they do everything and this interview was no different,” added the grapevine.