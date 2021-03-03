Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring continues to be considered among the most iconic and most expensive British royal engagement ring to date.

Shortly after her engagement to Prince Charles, Diana chose the ring herself but it was widely criticised as it was not "fitting for a royal bride”.

Sarah Royce-Greensill wrote in The Telegraph and broke down why the £110,000 piece was frowned upon.

"When Prince Charles and Diana announced their engagement, the gathered press admired its size and the fact that the blue stone complemented her eyes," she wrote. 

"But then came reports that the ring wasn’t a special one-off commission but, shock horror, was selected from shop stock - meaning that anyone could walk into Garrard and buy the same ring as the future Queen of England."

"Never mind that the ring reportedly cost £28,500 (approximately £110,000 in today’s money) - its non-unique nature was seen in some camps as not fitting for a royal bride."

Tobias Kormind, Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, expressed similar sentiments as he branded the choice as "unusual".

"Her [Diana’s] decision was unusual among royal circles in the sense that it wasn't a bespoke commission created especially for her," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper
Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce
Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony
Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
Why Oprah may lose millions on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle due to Prince Philip

Why Oprah may lose millions on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle due to Prince Philip
What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

Latest

view all