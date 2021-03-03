Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West, has suggested that her relationship with the rapper remains cordial as she wears his Yeezy footwear for workout session.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a couple of images from her home workout session amid divorce with Kanye West.

The photos suggest Kim is on good terms with Kanye amid ongoing divorce with the daddy of her four children.

In the picture, Kim can be seen sporting a black and lilac pair from Kanye West’s famous footwear Yeezy along with the dumb bells and resistance belt on the floor at her feet.

Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper
Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Katie Price finally addresses son Harvey’s care plan post her death

Katie Price finally addresses son Harvey’s care plan post her death
Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon

Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon
Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony
Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview slammed: ‘Planned for two years!’

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview slammed: ‘Planned for two years!’
Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Latest

view all