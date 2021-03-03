Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West, has suggested that her relationship with the rapper remains cordial as she wears his Yeezy footwear for workout session.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a couple of images from her home workout session amid divorce with Kanye West.

The photos suggest Kim is on good terms with Kanye amid ongoing divorce with the daddy of her four children.

In the picture, Kim can be seen sporting a black and lilac pair from Kanye West’s famous footwear Yeezy along with the dumb bells and resistance belt on the floor at her feet.

Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.