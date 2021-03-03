Can't connect right now! retry
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip's growing physical 'unease'

An insider has spilled the beans behind the growing unease Prince Philip is experiencing for every moment he spends within the hospital.

This news was brought forward by Canadian royal expert Patricia Treble. According to Express UK she claimed "I think there is increasing unease because, as of today, he has been in hospital for two weeks.”

"This is a man who is notoriously private about his health, but clearly the fact that he has been in hospital this long does not speak well."

