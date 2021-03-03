Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Ashley Benson talks about being helpless in situations when people’s opinions' pour in on her relationship

Ashley Benson owned up to the fact that she is not a huge fan of spilling beans from her personal dating life.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 31-year-old actress said she likes to keep her personal life private. 

While talking about being helpless in situations when “people’s opinions” pour in on her relationship, Benson said, "The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said. 

"People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all," she added.

Benson also addressed her relationship with Cara Delevingne some years ago. "If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she continued. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' "

After her breakup with the fashion model, Benson had dated G-Eazy for a while. But apart from the few public pictures of them, there’s not much known about their relationship either.

