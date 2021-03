BTS’s RM spills the beans on the Punjabi song he loved to sing pre-debut

BTS’s RM lefts fans shocked the moment he shed light on his past love for an Indian Punjabi song Tunak Tunak Tun.

He shed light on it during an interview with Rolling Stone India in 2017 and claimed, "I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun. It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14.”