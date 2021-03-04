Princess Diana bashed over royal nickname: 'She was always conscious!’

A former insider who once worked for the royal family has come forward to blast Princess Diana’s ‘shy’ nickname.

This claim was brought forward by Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter. He shed light on it during an interview with Vogue and admitted there was no way Princess Diana was ever shy.

He claimed, “There was nothing shy about her. What she was conscious of was her height - five foot 10.”

Princess Diana was actually the same height as Prince Charles but she still “used to keep her head down when talking to people to not make them feel uncomfortable and to talk to them at their own level.”